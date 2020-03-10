The Final ‘Black Widow’ Trailer Is the Most Action-Packed One Yet

The final Black Widow trailer is here—and it’s spectacularly explosive. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanov is getting her own solo film to help continue the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s going to dig deep into her mysterious past as a spy. Directed by Cate Shortland, movie looks as action packed as anything in the MCU thus far.

The movie picks up with Natasha confronting a dangerous conspiracy and forces her to reunite with her spy “family,” including fellow Black Widow trainee Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), experienced spy and mentor Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbour), a super-soldier who is basically the Soviet version of Captain America.

The latest look at Black Widow reveals the most about the story and the characters thus far, hinting that the villain Taskmaster has a major role in the Red Room program, which is where Natasha learned her spy skills in the past. Making Taskmaster even more dangerous is the fact that he has the power to copy the fighting skills of anyone he goes up against.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

The film takes place before the events of Avengers: Endgame and after the events of Captain America: Civil War, but what happens will have reverberations for the entire MCU in the future, including in upcoming films like Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Thor: Love & Thunder, and The Eternals.

Black Widow is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2020.

