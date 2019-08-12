The ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators Signed a Massive Deal With Netflix. Here’s What You Need to Know

The co-creators of Game of Thrones are moving out of Westeros. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss now have a new home after signing a lucrative deal with Netflix for five years and what could be “worth as much as $300 million,” according to Deadline.

With the worldwide success of Game of Thrones over the past decade, Benioff and Weiss became one of the hottest tickets in town for networks and streaming companies. The duo met with WarnerMedia (home of HBO), Disney, Comcast, Amazon, and Apple over the summer, eventually deciding to work with Netflix. As part of their new deal, Benioff and Weiss will “write, produce and direct new series and films” for the streaming service.

The move is in line with what Netflix has been doing over the last couple years by signing showrunners and producers to massive deals, including Ryan Murphy (around $300 million), Shonda Rhimes ($100 million), and Kenya Barris ($100 million).

“We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. “Over the past few months we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same ‘80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honored they invited us to join them.”

While Benioff and Weiss have this new deal, they also plan to finish other projects that were set up before the deal was signed. The most notable is in the Star Wars universe: Benioff and Weiss previously signed on to “develop a new series” of Star Wars films, according to the official Star Wars website.

