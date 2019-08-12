The ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators Signed a Massive Deal With Netflix. Here’s What You Need to Know

The co-creators of Game of Thrones are moving out of Westeros. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss now have a new home after signing a lucrative deal with Netflix for five years and what could be “worth as much as $300 million,” according to Deadline.
With the worldwide success of Game of Thrones over the past decade, Benioff and Weiss became one of the hottest tickets in town for networks and streaming companies. The duo met with WarnerMedia (home of HBO), Disney, Comcast, Amazon, and Apple over the summer, eventually deciding to work with Netflix. As part of their new deal, Benioff and Weiss will “write, produce and direct new series and films” for the streaming service.
The move is in line with what Netflix has been doing over the last couple years by signing showrunners and producers to massive deals, including Ryan Murphy (around $300 million), Shonda Rhimes ($100 million), and Kenya Barris ($100 million).
“We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. “Over the past few months we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same ‘80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honored they invited us to join them.”
While Benioff and Weiss have this new deal, they also plan to finish other projects that were set up before the deal was signed. The most notable is in the Star Wars universe: Benioff and Weiss previously signed on to “develop a new series” of Star Wars films, according to the official Star Wars website.
The Main Info to Know:
- The Creators: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
- The Money: Could be worth up to $300 million over five years.
- The Deal: The duo will write, produce and direct new TV series and films for Netflix. Some of the projects may be from other writers/directors, but the duo will produce those as well.
- Game of Thrones Connections?: The duo will not be working on any Game of Thrones-related projects in the future, as those will remain at HBO. It’s possible that Benioff and Weiss will receive credits on those shows as producers of some kind because of their past work on the show, but they will not actively be working on the prequel/spinoff series or future series at HBO.
- Potential Projects: It’s possible some of the projects that Benioff and Weiss set up before signing the deal could move to Netflix. The duo currently has a project at Universal about Kurt Cobain and an adaptation of the novel Dirty White Boys at Fox/Disney. Netflix has previously purchased projects that were set up at other studios, including the new Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson/ Ryan Reynolds/Gal Gadot film Red Notice, which was set up at Universal.