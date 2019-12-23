Gangsters, guns, car chases, and a whole lot of drugs. Some good, clean family fun is coming up in director Guy Ritchie’s new crime comedy The Gentlemen.

In the new trailer for the film, Matthew McConaughey’s criminal kingpin Mickey Pearson lays out what’s to come by using a story about a “young and foolish dragon” who gets in over his head, leading all hell to break loose. The movie follows a wide range of criminal characters as they jockey their way to try and buy out—or bribe or steal—their way to Pearson’s massive marijuana empire.

The tone has the feel of Ritchie’s earlier crime films like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch and the cast is a fantastic ensemble alongside McConaughey with Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, and Hugh Grant.

Watch the new trailer here:

There was once a young and foolish dragon who came to ask a wise and cunning lion about acquiring his territory … Don’t miss @realguyritchie’s #TheGentlemen, in theaters January 24. pic.twitter.com/iCca5jgVO4 — The Gentlemen (@TheGentlemen) December 23, 2019

The Gentlemen is set for release on January 24, 2020.

