



For his new film The Gentlemen, director Guy Ritchie is returning to his British crime comedy roots, putting together a cast and a movie that resembles his previous work in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. This time around, Ritchie has actors like Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant to play with.

In this new crime caper, McConaughey plays Mickey Pearson, an American who has built up his own marijuana empire in London. When he decides it might be time to sell his highly-profitable business, a number of figures in the crime world step into the fold to try and use schemes, bribery, and physical force to take it from him, including Golding’s shady businessman.

Here’s a look at The Gentlemen trailer:

The Gentlemen will be released on January 24, 2020.