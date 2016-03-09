The Infatuation’s EeeeeatsCon Festival Brings Out Great Food and One-of-a-Kind Experiences





For two days in October, some of the best food and drink offerings from around the country made their way to Forest Hills Stadium. The Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON festival had something for everyone, including picks from places like Hattie B’s Hot Chicken in Nashville, Shake Shack x Uncle Boons, Razza Pizza, and more.

One of the major sponsors of the festival was the American Express Gold Card, and the company came out in style at The Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON, offering card members a range of benefits, while also spotlighting some incredible food and one-of-a-kind experiences. Part of those spaces and experiences at the festival included the reservation-only Tokyo Record Bar, the American Express Golden Garden, and the Amex Gold Razza Pizza Lounge.

In the same way that American Express Gold Card Members get benefits from having the card, people were able to get a taste of what that’s like at the EEEEEATSCON festival. In general, members get a wide range of benefits like 4x points at restaurants, 3x points on air travel, and extra points for other purchases. (Check out more details on the card and the benefits here.)

At EEEEEATSCON, Amex Gold had some awesome spaces and experiences. Here’s a look at what people had the chance to check out:

Tokyo Record Bar: This spot was a reservation-only opportunity event space made in partnership with New York City restaurant, Tokyo Record Bar. American Express card members were able to make reservations for the tasting menu for groups of four, getting the chance to try some fantastic food from the restaurant.

The festival also had the American Express Golden Garden, which was open for all card members, giving them exclusive access to a range of perks and prizes, including cupcakes from Baked By Melissa, complimentary wine from Ramona, customized swag and more. The location was also perfect backdrop for taking pictures, just in case you needed something for social media.

And last but not least was the #AmexGold Razza Pizza Lounge, giving card members the chance to have some of the best pizza in the Tri-State area. Jersey City’s Razza Pizza Artigianale was located in the Pizza Lounge and gave people the chance to eat their own personal pies.

“Our Card Members are hungry for new dining experiences and through our partnership with the Infatuation, we are able to provide a menu of bespoke opportunities for them to enjoy and indulge in,” said Sabrina Sodja, Vice President of US Consumer Premium Products at American Express, in a press release. “EEEEEATSCON is another area where American Express is showing up for our Card Members and delivering distinct and exceptional experiences in areas they care the most about.”

