The Intense ‘1917’ Trailer Takes You Into the Trenches of World War I

War has been fertile ground for dramatic and action-packed movies over the years, and the intense new trailer for the film 1917 follows in those footsteps. The 1917 trailer takes you alongside the battles of World War I, following two soldiers on a mission across the harsh battlefields of Europe during that time period.

From director Sam Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins, who teamed up for the James Bond film Skyfall, 1917 stars an ensemble cast with George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch. MacKay and Chapman star as soldiers who must deliver a message of warning of an impending sneak attack—and if they don’t do it in time, it will result in the slaughter of thousands of soldiers.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

The film reportedly will have a number of long takes and unbroken shots, creating an “immersive” experience, according to Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley, who spoke about the film at CinemaCon earlier in 2019. Deakins won the Oscar for Best Cinematography at the 2018 Academy Awards for Blade Runner 2049 after being nominated 13 times previously, and his talents are on display once again in this war film.

1917 is slated for a December 25, 2019 release.