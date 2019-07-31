Martin Scorsese is returning to his classic gangster roots. The trailer for The Irishman has been released, revealing the first look at the highly-anticipated Netflix movie starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, who came out of self-imposed retirement for Scorsese after the director asked him to star in the movie “50 times.”

Based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, the film follows the story of Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a mob hitman who reflects on his past life, including his involvement with Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino) and crime boss Russell Bufalino (Pesci). One of the main draws of the film is the use of de-aging techniques to make actors like De Niro, Pesci, and Pacino look 30 years younger for flashback scenes, similar to what was used on Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel.

Here’s a look at the action-packed trailer:

This is the first time that Pacino has worked with Scorsese on a feature film, while De Niro and Pesci have worked together with Scorsese multiple times, including in Goodfellas, Casino, and Raging Bull, with Pesci winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Goodfellas. The supporting cast of the Irishman also includes Harvey Keitel, Stephen Graham, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Jesse Plemmons, and Kathrine Narducci.

The film will have its debut at the New York Film Festival at the end of September, and will be released in theaters and on Netflix later in 2019. No official release date has been set by Netflix yet, but Scorsese has said that he is planning for the film to have a traditional release in theaters before it hits the streaming site.