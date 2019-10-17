



The world of the John Wick franchise is about to get a little bigger. With a fourth movie already on the way in John Wick: Chapter 4 with Keanu Reeves, the series is getting its first spinoff with Ballerina. Director Len Wiseman will be behind the camera for the film, while Reeves will serve as an executive producer, according to Deadline.

The film has been in development for a few years and will focus on a young assassin who wants to get revenge on the people who killed her family. During the course of the John Wick series, the “ballerina” assassins have been hinted at multiple times, and in Chapter 3, Wick made a stop at the secret training school where the ballerinas are trained (see a photo of that moment below, with Reeves alongside Anjelica Huston).

In those scenes for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the character who will serve as the “ballerina” made an appearance, although her face and name were not yet revealed. Deadline reports that it’s possible Reeves will appear in a cameo in the film, but right now that’s not certain.

Shay Hatten, who has worked on the scripts for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Zack Snyder’s upcoming Army of the Dead with Dave Bautista, wrote the script for Ballerina. Chad Stahelski, who co-directed John Wick and directed both John Wick: Chapter 2 and Chapter 3, will also serve as a producer for Ballerina.

John Wick has turned into a major franchise for Reeves and Lionsgate, with Chapter 3 grossing over $320 million worldwide at the box office. A fourth film, John Wick: Chapter 4, has already been dated for May 21, 2021. Ballerina doesn’t yet have an official release date.