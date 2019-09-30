It’s time to find out how Kingsman was born. Following the first two films in the Kingsman series—Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle—the franchise is getting the prequel treatment with The King’s Man.

The new movie from series director Matthew Vaughn goes back in history to World War I to show how the secret service organization first came to be. The prequel ties in historical events from the era as the world’s worst dictators, leaders, and criminal masterminds come together to try and kill millions of people and gain more power—leaving the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) and his new protégé, Conrad (Harris Dickinson), to try and stop them.

While this movie goes back decades from the events in the first movies in the Kingsman series, it keeps the stylistic action, slow-motion scenes, and witty banter that has made the Kingsman franchise a critical and commercial hit.

Here’s a look at the first feature trailer for the film:

This February, witness the rise of the civilized. Watch the new trailer for The King’s Man now. #TheKingsMan pic.twitter.com/LtfKil5v6s — The King’s Man (@KingsmanMovie) September 30, 2019

The King’s Man, starring Feinnes, Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance will be released on February 14, 2020.