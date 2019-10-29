Two decades after winning an Academy Award for writing the screenplay of Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are teaming up again. The duo are set to write and star in the 14th century-set movie The Last Duel, according to Deadline.

The historical drama will follow the story of the last officially recognized judicial duel fought in France. It was a trial by combat between Norman knight Jean de Carrouges and squire Jacques Le Gris, which occurred in December 1386.

Damon and Affleck have produced numerous films and TV projects together since Good Will Hunting, including City on a Hill and Project Greenlight, but The Last Duel will be the first time they’re starring in a film together since 1998’s Dogma.

Here’s what we know about the film so far:

The film is based on the 2004 book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager. The Director: Ridley Scott is directing the film, his next project following 2017's All the Money in the World with Mark Wahlberg. Scott has previously worked with Damon on The Martian, and the subject matter is familiar as well: Scott's first feature film in 1977 was the 1800s-set period drama The Duellists, which also featured a historical duel as part of the story.

The Script: Damon and Affleck aren't the only two co-writing. They'll have some extra help from Nicole Holofcener, who was nominated for an Oscar for her screenplay Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The Setting: The story takes place in 1386 during the Hundred Years War between France and England.

The Story: Based on a true story, the book follows what became the last officially recognized judicial duel in France. It took place between Norman knight Jean de Carrouges and squire Jacques Le Gris after Carrouges, who accused his former friend of raping his wife, Marguerite. After Carrouges took his case to King Charles VI, the court decreed a "trial by combat" between the two men. The winner was thought to be chosen as "a sign of God's will." If you want to keep the ending a surprise, avoid Google-ing the results.

The Cast: Damon and Affleck were originally set to play the knight and squire in the film, but scheduling conflicts pushed Affleck into a supporting role. Damon is set to play the knight, while Adam Driver is reportedly in talks to co-star as the squire, according to Variety. Actress Jodie Comer, fresh off her Emmy win for Killing Eve, is set to play the role of Marguerite in the film.

Release Date: The Last Duel doesn't yet have a release date, but Variety reports that the film will begin production in "early 2020."

