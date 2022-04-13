It started as a series of books, then it became a movie (released in 2011) starring Matthew McConaughey, and now it’s a TV series: The Lincoln Lawyer is about to be reborn as a Netflix show, and the streamer released the first trailer for the series today. The new show stars Manuel Garcia Rulfo as Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles attorney who works out of the back of his Lincoln. The show picks up with Haller in a dicey position: His former law firm partner, Jerry Vincent, has been killed, leaving Haller fully in charge and as the lead attorney on a high-stakes murder trial.

The Lincoln Lawyer is based on the hit series of novels penned by Michael Connelly. The 2011 movie was an adaptation of Connelly’s first novel (also titled The Lincoln Lawyer; published in 2005). If you’re worried about the new show being a re-tread of old material, fear not. According to Deadline, the new Netflix series is an adaptation of Connelly’s second book on Mickey Haller, The Brass Verdict, which was published in 2008.

The show’s first season opens with Haller returning to his law practice and the city of Los Angeles after some time away—or going “off the deep end,” as one character in the trailer puts it. He has to hit the ground running: He’s now fully in charge of his firm, and he has a tough case on his hands. He’s the defense lawyer for the high-profile tech executive Trevor Elliott (played by Chris Gorham), who’s accused of murdering his wife and her lover. Despite strong public sentiment against his client, he’s bullish.

“In court, before you can win, you gotta believe you can win,” Haller says at one point in the trailer. He’s built a career off believing he can win.

But as the story unfolds, the pressure builds. The trailer hints at how unusual events start happening to Haller—he’s being followed, and as new information comes to light, it seems an already difficult case may not be as straightforward as he thinks.

And the trial isn’t the only thing weighing on Haller’s mind. He’s also trying to reconnect with his ex-wife and daughter now that he’s returned to L.A., and balancing his family and his work will be no small feat. Check out the trailer above for a full preview of what’s to come.

The Lincoln Lawyer will span 10 episodes, and the show will premiere May 13 on Netflix.

