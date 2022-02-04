The Lion: Sean Whalen Is Empowering Thousands to Take Accountability for Their Lives

Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Going through life-changing moments can leave the deepest memories or scars on people, depending on whether the experience was good or bad. Similarly, Sean Whalen had to go through incredibly difficult times, so difficult that it pushed him to the point of considering suicide. Today, Sean has turned a corner, created an empowering life, and is a serial entrepreneur. From tough to the best, Sean was able to do it, and now he helps others cross the same bridge he once had to.

Sean is the renowned author of Amazon’s best-selling book How To Make Shit Happen, the founder of his movement and apparel company “Lions Not Sheep,” and a successful entrepreneur. On top of everything else, he also has his own coaching company called “The Lion’s Den.” These are incredible achievements for someone who has been through the trials and tribulations he has. However, the way he got here and what he’s doing now is what makes Sean the inspiration he is.

Growing up in a single-parent home, Sean set big goals for himself. He started working in real estate, and by his mid-20s, he was a millionaire. However, with the 2008 crash, Sean found himself in the same boat as many other people who were experiencing financial difficulties. He lost his money, his assets, and his home. Just when he thought things couldn’t get worse, his marriage also ended in divorce.

Knowing that life had much more in store for him, Sean picked himself up and started to work on his mental and physical well-being and spirituality. He tried meditation and started to learn about himself. These things taught him to let go of society’s toxic notions of masculinity and fully express himself, his strengths, and his weaknesses.

This was where he started the Lions Not Sheep movement, which is supported by hundreds of thousands of people across the globe, including well known celebrities, content creators, and athletes. The movement aims to empower people to be able to stand up and speak for themselves about their beliefs, weaknesses, and strengths. To be authentically honest, open, and confident. He created an apparel line that allowed people to proudly declare this movement.

In addition, Sean started his coaching program called The Lions Den. Through this elite coaching program, Sean is able to help people find the true importance of honesty, integrity, and why you shouldn’t bottle up thoughts and emotions. Apart from founding his coaching company, he hosts the podcast The Sean and Sax Show that has millions of listeners.

He has become known for his “Core 4” methodology: Power, Passion, Purpose, and Production, with the idea of focusing on these areas each and every day and noticing every time you achieve even the smallest improvement – consistency is key.

After such a difficult past, Sean now has a best-selling book, empowering movement and apparel company, and a coaching program that helps people battle their inner demons and bring out the best in themselves. All the while, Sean is able to invest in companies and launch multiple restaurants. Sean has indeed picked himself up. After the economic crash in 2008, Sean has worked immensely hard to reach where he is, and due to his passion and determination, he is now more successful than ever.

