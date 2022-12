Evil Dead: The Game GET IT!

Hop into your Oldsmobile and head into the woods to fight off the hordes of the damned. Playing as Ash and his merry band of misfit allies to fight the Deadites is an absolute blast. Maybe even better is being able to play as the deadites. A multiplayer blast of bloody fun.

See It! Get Evil Dead: The Game ($40) at Best Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!