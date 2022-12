Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed GET IT!

We’ve wanted a game like this for our whole lives. Being able to strap on a proton pack and fight some ghosts with our friends. And this game is a dream come true. Just a fun time that really shows how great multiplayer video gaming can be.

