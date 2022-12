Marvel’s Midnight Suns GET IT!

Get someone the gift of being immersed in the Marvel universe with this new video game starring the darker corners of the Marvel universe. But that darker side isn’t lacking in fun, as this game is a blast of in-depth combat and enjoyable funny dialogue. A real treat for Marvel fans and video game fans.

