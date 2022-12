Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge GET IT!

A throwback to the old days of side-scrolling beat ’em ups, this Ninja Turtle game is a blast. It just feels right to have the Turtles in a side-scroller beating up ninjas again. It’s like being blasted back to the early 90s.

