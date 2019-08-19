Apple is making a big push into TV. With it’s upcoming Apple TV Plus, the company is looking to battle with Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon in the streaming game, and and you can expect some of the biggest names in Hollywood to be part of it. Joel Kinnaman is starring in For All Mankind, an alternate history series about the space race, while Steve Carrell, Jennifer Anniston, and Reese Witherspoon are set for The Morning Show, a comedy-drama set in and around a Good Morning America-style TV series.

Kinnaman’s show already has a pulse-pounding trailer, and now The Morning Show has a first look with its new trailer. The show follows a longtime morning TV duo, Alex Levy and Mitch Kessler (played by Jennifer Anniston and Steve Carrell), who get broken up by a scandal that costs Kessler his job. To help revamp the show, a producer Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) tries to shake things up by bringing in a reporter, Bradley Jackson (Reece Witherspoon), to take Kessler’s place.

The show will follow the drama behind the scenes—and in front of the camera—as the new show gets its footing and Levy tries to save her job. Along with the big trio of Carrell, Anniston, and Witherspoon, the show also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Néstor Carbonell, Bel Powley, and Mark Duplass. Anniston and Witherspoon are producing the series, and it comes after Witherspoon has been ramping up production on a bunch of TV series, including both Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects at HBO.

Here’s the trailer:

The Morning Show will debut on Apple TV Plus in Fall 2019.