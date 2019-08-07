You could make like the rest of your friends on social media and head to Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza… but why be a follower?With so many summer music festivals out there, opt for one that offers more than just a sound and light (and fashion) show.

Whether you’re trekking up a Bulgarian mountain to watch performances at the peak or watching DJs spin inside a glacier, music sounds better when you have to work for it. And half the fun of a destination music festival is actually experiencing the destination itself.

If you’re looking for a side of adrenaline with your live music, check out one of these next-level festivals.