Entertainment

The 10 Best Summer Music Festivals in the World for Adventurers

Shambhala music festival
10
Shambhala music festivalCourtesy Image

You could make like the rest of your friends on social media and head to Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza… but why be a follower?With so many summer music festivals out there, opt for one that offers more than just a sound and light (and fashion) show.

Whether you’re trekking up a Bulgarian mountain to watch performances at the peak or watching DJs spin inside a glacier, music sounds better when you have to work for it. And half the fun of a destination music festival is actually experiencing the destination itself.

If you’re looking for a side of adrenaline with your live music, check out one of these next-level festivals.

