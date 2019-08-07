1. Shambhala Music Festival Get More Info

When: Mid-August

Where: Salmo, British Columbia

Most of the year, these 500 acres set in Canada’s Kootenay Mountains operate as a working farm. But for one summer weekend, Shambhala Music Festival turns the area into a playground for EDM fans. Festival goers can take in the sounds at six stages, where DJs like Excision, Diplo and Mark Ronson, and Kaskade perform. Scope installations throughout the grounds and at BASScamp, a geodesic dome that serves as Shambhala’s central art hub. You can also enjoy daily yoga classes and vegan food.