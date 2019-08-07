When: TBA

Where: Croatia

Secret Island Festival takes place on, you guessed it, a secret Croatian island in the Adriatic Sea accessible only by boat from the city of Sibenik (it’s not so secret anymore—the island is called Obonjan, and it’s about 200 miles south of Zagreb). Parties last from sunup until after sundown on four different stages in the pine forest, around the pool, on the beach, and in a classic amphitheatre. When you’re not watching international DJs and live bands perform, you can go diving or sip sundowners right on the coast.