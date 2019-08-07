2. Alfa Future People Get More Info

When: Mid-August

Where: Bolshoe Kozino, Russia

Russia’s biggest EDM festival, Alfa Future People, takes place in the countryside—a six-hour drive from Moscow. Music fans flock to the fields for headliners like Apashe, Don Diablo, Knife Party, and Showtek. Tech nerds can geek out over the latest gadgets and innovations, while sports and adventure lovers can chill on the beach (the campsite abuts a lake), try rave yoga, zipline, ride motocross bikes, and play football, basketball, volleyball, or laser tag on massive fields set up in the grass.