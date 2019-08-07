3. Burning Man Get More Info

When: End of August to early September

Where: Black Rock City, NV

To call Burning Man a music festival would be… limiting. This festival is more like an art experiment in which an entire city is constructed in the desert each year. Organizers don’t actually book any entertainment. Instead, participants are encouraged to perform spontaneously. Getting a ticket will cost you, but once there, everything is exchanged on a barter system—which means activities from making art to wine tastings to ziplining to massages—are all, essentially, free.