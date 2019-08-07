When: Early June
Where: Polkovnik Serafimovo, Bulgaria
To experience Meadows in the Mountains, you'll have to trek to the top of a steep peak in Bulgaria's Rhodope Mountains, nearly 3,000 feet above sea level near the Greek border. The hike is worth it, though—the scenery provides an epic backdrop for a festival that's positively boutique compared to Europe's biggest parties. Attendees can bounce from yoga classes to workshops, mosey through the food and artisan market, and check out musicians including local Bulgarian folk bands to experimental London DJs. (P.S. The entire festival is blessed by the local choir.)