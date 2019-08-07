5. GoPro Mountain Games Get More Info

When: Early June

Where: Vail, CO

Live music is free all day at the GoPro Mountain Games, with headliners (like Citizen Cope in 2019) taking to the open-air stage at night. The sounds serve as a backdrop to 30-plus events across 12-plus sport disciplines. Not only can you watch the pros go head to head in events like mountain biking, freestyle kayaking, slacklining, and rock climbing, you can try any of those—plus rafting, SUPing, fishing, running, yoga, and more—on your own. Make sure to watch the best competition of them all: the big-air dog-jumping contest.