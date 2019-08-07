View this post on Instagram

Festival time has well and truly kicked in. It’s a soul nourishing period for thousands as they flock to fields with friends to hear infectious basslines and replenish the soul. But with the encroachment of extreme and oppressive rules worldwide, it is not surprising that dance music culture and festivals are beginning to feel the impact of their threats too. Evidently, authoritiarian vibe killers are on full alert once again. . Yet another new wave of restrictions are attempting to suffocate the festival scene - and it’s happening across the world. But festival people are fighting back. This was demonstrated this year by Germany’s Fusion Festival when the event and its supporters successfully fought back German police authorities who tried to impose a permanent presence at the event. . Their defiance and refusal to be controlled is a symbolic victory for us all. It demonstrates we have the power to fly the flag for the freedom to dance as illustrated just yesterday when 40,000 people took to the streets of Tel Aviv in @tnu_lirkod_besheket (📷) after the Doof Festival and other events were cancelled. Meanwhile, over in the United States, new laws mean the future of Burning Man could be facing an existential threat… . These attacks, as observed across the world, show that our collective freedom to celebrate music, the arts and nature, may well be in danger. It seems that the more alternative the message, the more problems imposed by certain forces / pawns of the dominant system. . So it is in the context of celebration and of social and political awareness that the Boom Festival wishes all promoters, trancers, dancers, agents, staff, and artists - an absolutely fantastic summer! . May we collectively demonstrate that we are symbolic of positive evolutionary practices; that we go above and beyond the stereotypes of just having fun; and that we defy the narrow minded, control-obssessed individuals/entities who have zero tolerence and zero clue about the richness of our culture. . May festivaling be, more so than ever, a political act against those who dare to threaten our existence with their lack of tolerance and lack of acceptance. And so it shall be.