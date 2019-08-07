Entertainment

The 10 Best Summer Music Festivals in the World for Adventurers

Múm performs—Hildur Guonadottir (left) and Orvar Poreyjarson Smarason—at Secret Solstice.
7. Secret Solstice

When: TBA

Where: Reykjavik, Iceland

Party under the midnight sun at Secret Solstice, right outside of Iceland’s largest city. In 2019, the Black Eyed Peas, Patti Smith, Robert Plant, and Pusha T all shared the stage with Icelandic artists. Splurge on an intimate performance hosted inside the Raufarhólshellir cave system (you’ll have to hike through a lava tunnel to get there); a party inside the 10,000-year-old ice of Langjökull, Iceland’s second largest glacier; or the eight-day Icelandic Beats package, which includes trips around the Golden Circle, the Black Sands, and the Blue Lagoon.

