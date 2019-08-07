8. Kala Get More Info

When: TBA

Where: Dhërmi, Albania

Getting to Kala is an adventure in and of itself: It takes a flight to Corfu, then a four-hour bus or ferry ride to reach this little slice of Albanian coast. During its inaugural year in 2019, the festival took full advantage of its location with shows taking place across five beach bars in Dhërmi—including Grama Bay, which is blocked off by a natural canyon and accessible only by boat; Blue Eye spring, a 45-meter-deep pool; and Ksamil Beach, a coastal village. Between shows, attendees can relax with yoga and gong baths overlooking the Ionian sea.