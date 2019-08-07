9. Fuji Rock Festival Get More Info

When: TBA

Where: Naeba Ski Resort, Yuzawa-cho, Japan

Fuji Rock Festival, Japan’s largest outdoor festival, takes place a few hours outside of Tokyo, in the mountains of rural Niigata. In the winter, you’d be skiing the region’s deep pow. During the summer (at least for a weekend), you can camp out and hear artists like Sia, The Cure, and The Lumineers perform. With seven main stages plus smaller stages throughout the grounds, you can explore the green cathedral forests just walking from one set to the next. Or, you can scope things out from above via the Dragondola—the world’s longest gondola.