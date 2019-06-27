The Most Anticipated Movies You Need to See in 2019

After setting box office records last year, Hollywood is ready to try to do it again in 2019. We put together the most anticipated movies for the year in this list. From comic book blockbusters like Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, to nostalgia trips like The Lion King and Toy Story 4, and action flicks like Hobbs & Shaw and Ford v. Ferrari, there’s something for everyone’s taste hitting theaters.

Jordan Peele released his follow-up to his Oscar-winning horror film Get Out with Us, while Leonardo DiCaprio is returning to the big screen for the first time since 2015. DiCaprio is following his Best Actor Oscar-winning turn as legendary frontiersman Hugh Glass in The Revenant with Quentin Tarantino’s next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. DiCaprio will be sharing the screen with a high-profile cast, including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, and Kurt Russell.

Here are some of the most highly anticipated movies you need to see in 2019.