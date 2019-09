1917

What It’s About: This war drama from Skyfall director Sam Mendes follows two soldiers as they are tasked with a mission sending them across the battlefields of World War I. The duo must deliver a message to help prevent a sneak attack that would kill many soldiers. The ensemble cast includes George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Colin Firth, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch

When You Can See It: December 25, 2019