Ad Astra

What It’s About: James Gray is following up 2017’s The Lost City of Z with this space thriller. Brad Pitt stars as Roy McBride, an Army Corps engineer searching for his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones), who took a trip to Neptune 20 years earlier and hasn’t been heard from since. Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, John Ortiz, and Jamie Kennedy also star.

When You Can See It: September 20