The Most Anticipated Movies You Need to See in 2019

Doctor Sleep

What It’s About: Picking up years after the events of The Shining, Ewan McGregor stars in Doctor Sleep as an adult Danny Torrance, a man who is still haunted by his time at the Overlook Hotel and still dealing with his special psychic abilities. When he comes into contact with a girl with similar abilities, and a cult who hunts down people with powers, Danny is brought back into a world he may not be ready for. Bruce Greenwood and Rebecca Ferguson also star in the film from director Mike Flanagan.

When You Can See It: November 8