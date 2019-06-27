The Most Anticipated Movies You Need to See in 2019

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

What It’s About: Get ready for some major action. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are reprising their roles as frenemies Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw for the first-ever Fast & Furious spinoff. The film has a pretty simple plot for now: “Johnson’s U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs forms an unlikely alliance with Statham’s Deckard Shaw,” according to Deadline. Plot details have been kept under wraps, but we do know that Idris Elba is in as the villain Brixton, while Vanessa Kirby is playing an MI6 agent and the sister of Deckard Shaw. Director David Leitch is behind the camera, so you know there will be some wild action in this one like his previous films with Keanu Reeves and Ryan Reynolds.

When You Can See It: August 2

Final Trailer: