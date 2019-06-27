The Most Anticipated Movies You Need to See in 2019

Ford v. Ferrari

What It’s About: Car buffs, get ready for a great treat. Christian Bale and Matt Damon are starring in this fact-based story that follows the battle between the Ford Motor Company and Ferrari surrounding the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans competition. Damon stars as automotive designer Carroll Shelby, while Bale stars as British driver Ken Miles. James Mangold (Logan) is behind the camera for this one. The film shows the story of how Miles (Bale) and Shelby came together to try and build a revolutionary car that would challenge the Ferrari brand.

As Bale says in the EW preview: “It’s these two friends figuring out how do you deal with these a–holes in suits who know nothing about racing. It transcends racing and becomes something that captures the spirit of people who are willing to risk everything for their love.”

When You Can See It: November 21

Here’s the first trailer: