Gemini Man

What It’s About: Will Smith plays Henry Brogen, an aging hitman who is one of the best at what he does in the world. Soon, he’s chased down by a younger, stronger assassin who is looking to take him off the board. The catch? The younger hitman is a clone of Brogen, and they’ll need to face off. Smith plays both characters, the younger being de-aged.

When You Can See It: October 19