The Most Anticipated Movies You Need to See in 2019

Joker

What It’s About: Joaquin Phoenix takes on the iconic role of the Joker in this film from director Todd Phillips. The movie is doing something radical, as it will not be part of the overall DC movie universe, and will be more of a standalone film. According to Variety, producer Scott Silver said that the story will follow an “exploration of a man disregarded by society that is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.”. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, and Shea Whigam.

When You Can See It: October 4