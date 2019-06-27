The Most Anticipated Movies You Need to See in 2019

Jumanji: The Next Level

What It’s About: After the events of the previous Jumanji film, Spencer (Alex Wolff) gets brought back into the Jumanji game and his friends decide to go in to try and save him. But this time, Spencer’s grandfather, Eddie (Danny DeVito), and his friend, Milo Walker (Danny Glover), are also sucked into the game. As their avatars (played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan)—and some switched from last time—the team must go through new terrains to try and save him.

When You Can See It: December 13