The Most Anticipated Movies You Need to See in 2019

Knives Out

What It’s About: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is taking on a new genre for his next film: the classic murder mystery. This will have Johnson’s unique take on the subject, a “modern take” that involves a family gathering where the family patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives are sent in to investigate the crime (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield). The All-Star cast also includes Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, and Toni Collette

When You Can See It: November 27