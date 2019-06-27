The Most Anticipated Movies You Need to See in 2019

Midway

What It’s About: This war/action drama directed by Roland Emmerich (Independence Day) tells the story of one of the most well-known battles of World War II, the Battle of Midway. With an ensemble cast of Patrick Wilson, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Darren Criss, Luke Evans, Ed Skrein and Woody Harrelson, the movie goes from the skies into the sea to tell the story of the sailors, pilots, and families as the battle raged on in the Pacific.

When You Can See It: November 8