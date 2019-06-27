The Most Anticipated Movies You Need to See in 2019

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

What It’s About: Quentin Tarantino has put together an All-Star cast for his next film. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star as an actor and stunt double who are trying to navigate the world of Hollywood in 1969. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, an actor and former star of a western TV series, while Pitt stars as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. With the duo trying to find success in an ever-changing industry, it turns out that Dalton has a next-door neighbor who is getting more and more famous in Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). The film also stars Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, and Al Pacino.

When You Can See It: July 26