Rambo: Last Blood

The Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han

What It’s About: John Rambo travels to Mexico to save his niece who has been taken hostage by a sadistic Mexican cartel.”

When You Can See It: September 20

Here’s a look at the new trailer:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!