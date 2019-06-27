The Most Anticipated Movies You Need to See in 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home

What It’s About: Following what likely will be the earth-shattering events of Avengers: Endgame, this movie will be the first chance for fans to see what happens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Far From Home, which finds Spider-Man and his friends exactly that—far from home as Peter’s class takes a European class trip to places like London and Venice. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as the iconic villain Mysterio, while Samuel L. Jackson will appear as Nick Fury.

When You Can See It: July 5