The Most Anticipated Movies You Need to See in 2019

The Irishman

What It’s About: The film is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt and follows the life of mob hitman Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), who looks back on his life, including when he was involved in events with Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) and notorious crime boss Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci, coming out of self-imposed retirement). The film is using de-aging techniques to make the actors look 30 years younger, and based on the first trailer, it looks pretty damn good.

When You Can See It: The movie will premiere at the New York Film Festival in September, and will be released in theaters and on Netflix later in 2019.

Here’s the first trailer:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!