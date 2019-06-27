The Most Anticipated Movies You Need to See in 2019

The Lion King

What It’s About: It’s the classic story you know, but told in a whole new way. From director Jon Favreau, The Lion King tells the tale of Simba, the cub born to be a future king after his father King Mufasa. As in the original animated tale, Scar, Mufasa’s brother, isn’t happy about Simba and makes some dastardly plans to change things. The incredible voice cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, we well as Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.

When You Can See It: July 19