The Most Anticipated Movies You Need to See in 2019

Zombieland 2 – Zombieland: Double Tap

What It’s About: The Zombieland gang is all back for a sequel. The original crew is all back, including director Ruben Fleischer along with the cast of Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin and Bill Murray. The new cast includes Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia, Rosario Dawson, Thomas Middleditch, Luke Wilson and Dan Aykroyd as the original crew makes their way across the United States and battle against evolved zombies and other survivors.

When You Can See It: October 18, 2019

Trailer: