The Most Authentic Boxing Movies

Ali

He’s unapologetically biased toward his own movies. “The most authentic boxing movie I’ve seen is Ali. I want you to be able to slow my films down. I dare you to find a miss. Watch the Rumble in the Jungle, frame by frame. You’ll be there all day trying to find a disparity.”

The hardest part of his job on that set was “de-training” the professional fighters, he says. James Toney played Joe Frazier, and Charles Shufford played George Foreman. Foster had to teach them each fighter’s idiosyncrasies, and in the process undo their own reflexes. “That was the fun, difficult part,” he says.