The Most Authentic Boxing Movies

Bleed for This

At first, Foster found Miles Teller a tough nut to crack on Bleed for This. The actor was trying to imitate Vinny Pazienza, “instead of becoming him.” Then Foster found out that Teller is an exceptional dancer. “When he showed me he could dance, it was almost like James Brown – whoa! You can demand your space with your feet. He could own any part of the ring he wanted.”

He also learned that Teller grew up playing baseball, so he had him hit the heavy bag with a baseball bat and a martial arts staff. “You can’t just bring in an individual and say, ‘This is the cookie-cutter version of what you gotta do.’ You gotta find them, and bring what they have to the table.”

Most of all, Foster wanted to help Teller find his way inside the real-life character of Vinny Pazienza, who returned to the ring after suffering a broken neck in a car crash. “The story in the story is that Vinny felt like he had no life if he could not fight,” Foster says. “It was more who he was than what he did. I want to honor the legacies of the true fighters while they’re still around.”