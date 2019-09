I Spy

Foster, a fight trainer and master of several styles of martial arts, has worked with Will Smith on several movie sets. He trained Eddie Murphy for his boxing scenes in I Spy and Chiwetel Ejiofor for the upcoming Triple 9. “I teach by analogies,” he says. “It’s like trying to translate a foreign language, almost. A lot of actors have never been violent guys. I’ve trained people who’ve never played sports before.”