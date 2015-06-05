The Most Authentic Boxing Movies

Play It to the Bone

Foster got his start in Hollywood on the set of Ron Shelton’s Play It to the Bone (1999), which starred Woody Harrelson and Antonio Banderas as best friends set to square off in the ring. Shelton, who had a good track record with sports-related films (Bull Durham, White Men Can’t Jump), “wanted to portray what goes on in the mind of a fighter, as a result of the power of a human punch,” Foster says. “So he used a lot of imagery that went over the heads of the audience. I think at times it didn’t work.” The experience taught him to push for authenticity whenever possible — no obvious misses on a punch that’s supposed to land, no huge, looping hooks that miss by three feet. “I try not to put any kind of hokey punches, anything that’s not authentic in the choreography.”