Raging Bull

Though Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull is often credited as one of the great boxing movies, Foster finds its fight scenes a chore to watch. “The blood gushes like he pumped it out of a hose,” he says. “You clearly see them missing.” But the story and the acting are so good, Scorsese and Robert De Niro get away with it: “You don’t know what it is. You just know you’re on this ride.”